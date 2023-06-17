 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LPGA: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - Second Round
U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Third-round tee times, pairings at Riviera
LPGA: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - First Round
U.S Women’s Open 2026: Nelly Korda finishes Round 2 with 67, low score of the day
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Four-Alabama State at Saint Francis
Four former Alabama State men’s basketball players were paid to fix a game in 2024, NCAA says

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_sparksvwings_260606.jpg
HLs: Ogunbowale scores 30, Wings soar past Sparks
nbc_golf_womenopr2v2_260605.jpg
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_nba_nykvsas_260605.jpg
HLs: Knicks hold off Spurs in Finals Game 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LPGA: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - Second Round
U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Third-round tee times, pairings at Riviera
LPGA: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - First Round
U.S Women’s Open 2026: Nelly Korda finishes Round 2 with 67, low score of the day
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Four-Alabama State at Saint Francis
Four former Alabama State men’s basketball players were paid to fix a game in 2024, NCAA says

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_sparksvwings_260606.jpg
HLs: Ogunbowale scores 30, Wings soar past Sparks
nbc_golf_womenopr2v2_260605.jpg
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_nba_nykvsas_260605.jpg
HLs: Knicks hold off Spurs in Finals Game 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
MLBArizona DiamondbacksLuJames Groover

LuJames
Groover

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks’ Vargas, Dodgers’ Muncy injured on violent collision at first base
Both players lay on the field for several minutes while trainers worked on them in a hushed stadium.
Two-start pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez leads an outstanding group of options for the second week of June
MLB Lineup Report: Here comes Bryce Eldridge, Dillon Dingler playing every day
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: How can you replace Aaron Judge?
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 4
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Jhoan Duran enjoying best season yet, Trevor Megill trending up in Milwaukee
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo and Troy Melton