All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa returns to help Twins in the stretch drive

  
Published September 15, 2024 01:17 AM
MLB: Game Two-Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

Jul 10, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS — For the second time in two days, the Minnesota Twins have reinstated one of their star players from the injured list to help with their playoff push.

Shortstop Carlos Correa, who has been sidelined since the All-Star break with plantar fasciitis, has been activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting at shortstop for Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

On Friday, the Twins reinstated center fielder Byron Buxton from the IL after he missed a month with an injured hip. Buxton homered in his return to the lineup, though Minnesota lost 8-4.

“I’m going in very positive. I feel great,” said Correa. “Just going out there and trying to get my rhythm right away and contribute off the bat. That’s what you want to do when you get activated. At the same time, we have to go out there and win some games.”

Correa was hitting .308 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs in 75 games this season. He was chosen to represent the Twins in the All-Star Game but had to bow out due to his injury.

As his condition improved, the the Twins summoned a handful of minor league pitchers to Target Field to throw batting practice for Correa, Buxton and injured right fielder Max Kepler in lieu of traditional minor league rehab assignments. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said that approach helped the major league staff keep better tabs on the injured players and what work they were able to accomplish each day.

He also acknowledged that although Correa’s condition has improved, he isn’t at 100 percent yet. But with just 15 games left in the regular season and the Twins beginning the day with a 2 1/2-game lead over Detroit for the final AL wild card spot, a sense of urgency has set in with the team.

“I think he basically got to a point where he just said, ‘I’m going to give this everything that I have. I’m going to go out there and I’m going to play,’” Baldelli said. “Is the heel issue resolved? No, it’s not. It’s still there. But it’s better than what he was dealing with last week, last month.”