Nashville Predators
Frustration is mounting for the Predators, who are off to their worst start and last in the NHL
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies
Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Waiver Wired: Scotty Pippen Jr.? Don't mind if we do
Curt Miller
Dallas Wings hire Curt Miller as GM and executive vice president of basketball operations

Angels announce 1-year, $2.5 million contract with Kyle Hendricks

  
Published November 8, 2024 11:17 AM
Kyle Hendricks

Sep 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Isaiah J. Downing/Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels and right-hander Kyle Hendricks finalized a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

Hendricks had spent his entire big league career with the Chicago Cubs. He is 97-81 with a 3.68 ERA in 270 starts and six relief appearances over 11 seasons.

He was the last Cubs player remaining from their 2016 World Series champions, who won the team’s first title since 1908.

To make room for Hendricks on the 40-man roster, right-hander Ryan Miller was designated for assignment by Los Angeles.

Hendricks was an All-Star in 2016, going 16-8 with a major league-best 2.13 ERA. He pitched 4 1/3 shutout innings as the Cubs lost Game 3 to Cleveland 1-0 and 4 2/3 innings in Chicago’s 8-7, 10-inning win in Game 7.

Hendricks, who turns 35 on Dec. 7, was 4-12 with a 6.27 ERA in 24 starts this year and had a 3.14 ERA in five relief appearances from May 23 to June 14. He completed a five-year, $70 million contract.

He allowed two hits over 7 1/3 innings in his final game with the Cubs, on Sept. 28 against Cincinnati at Wrigley Field, and was given an ovation. Hendricks came out of the dugout to wave to the crowd.

Hendricks went to college at Dartmouth. He attended Capistrano Valley High School in Mission Viejo, California, about 25 miles from Angel Stadium.