Astros sign veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel, a nine-time All-Star

BALTIMORE — The Houston Astros have signed Craig Kimbrel to a major league contract, and the veteran reliever reported to the team in Baltimore on Friday.

The 37-year-old Kimbrel posted a 5.33 ERA with the Orioles last year before being released in September. He later returned to the Atlanta Braves - where he began his big league career - but pitched in only one game before being designated for assignment. Texas signed him to a minor league deal in June, and the right-hander was with Triple-A Round Rock before being released Thursday and picked up by the Astros.

In 42 minor league appearances this year at Triple-A and Double-A, Kimbrel is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA. The nine-time All-Star has 440 saves at the big league level.

“Happy to have him,” Astros manager Joe Espada said before Friday night’s game at Baltimore. “This guy has been one of the best for a very long time.”

Houston also reinstated right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. from the injured list and put left-hander Bennett Sousa (left elbow inflammation) on the 15-day IL retroactive to Wednesday. The team optioned right-hander Logan VanWey to Triple-A Sugar Land, transferred left-hander Brandon Walter to the 60-day IL and sent right-hander Tayler Scott outright to Sugar Land.