Astros’ Yordan Alvarez to start rehab assignment at Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels
Red Sox infielder Marcelo Mayer to have season-ending right wrist surgery
Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
Orioles promote top prospect Samuel Basallo for MLB debut
NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
Long: Austin Dillon’s win gives Richard Childress something to celebrate in challenging year

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muarslastdiscussion_250817.jpg
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a ‘dangerous team’
nbc_pl_artetafieldintv_250817.jpg
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Man United
nbc_pl_postgameseconddiscussion_250817.jpg
United were ‘the better team’ in loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels
Red Sox infielder Marcelo Mayer to have season-ending right wrist surgery
Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
Orioles promote top prospect Samuel Basallo for MLB debut
NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
Long: Austin Dillon’s win gives Richard Childress something to celebrate in challenging year

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muarslastdiscussion_250817.jpg
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a ‘dangerous team’
nbc_pl_artetafieldintv_250817.jpg
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Man United
nbc_pl_postgameseconddiscussion_250817.jpg
United were ‘the better team’ in loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Astros’ Yordan Alvarez to start rehab assignment at Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday

  
Published August 17, 2025 02:24 PM
Hader injury opens fantasy doors for Abreu, Sousa
August 12, 2025 02:55 PM
In a major potential shakeup for fantasy bullpens, Eric Samulski advises fantasy managers to proactively target a pair of Astros relievers in the wake of Josh Hader's reported shoulder discomfort.

HOUSTON (AP) Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez will begin a rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, moving him closer to a return after sitting out for more than three months.

“It’s really good news,” manager Joe Espada said. “The fact that he’s feeling better and we’re getting to a point where we can see him back is awesome.”

Alvarez has been out since May 3 with a small fracture in his right hand that was initially diagnosed as a muscle strain.

Alvarez was in Houston on Sunday before the team’s series finale against Baltimore after returning from the Astros’ spring training facility in Florida, giving Espada a chance to talk with him.

“He is feeling better,” Espada said. “Good enough to start a rehabilitation assignment.”

Espada said Alvarez would need “a few games before joining our club” but when pressed about exactly how many games or at-bats the left-hander would need, he declined to give further details.

“We’re going to start with Tuesday and then we’ll go from there,” he said.

Espada said Alvarez would serve as the team’s designated hitter Tuesday.

The return of Alvarez would be a major boost to the Astros as the postseason approaches after he led the team in batting average (.308), home runs (35) and RBIs (86) last season. Houston entered Sunday leading the AL West with a 1 1/2-game lead over the Mariners.

The 28-year-old Alvarez hit .210 with three homers and 18 RBIs in 29 games this season before his injury.