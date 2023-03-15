 Skip navigation
Braves option Ian Anderson, Bryce Elder to Triple-A

  
Published March 15, 2023 07:10 AM
NORTH PORT, Fla. -- The Atlanta Braves optioned Ian Anderson to their Triple-A affiliate, the latest setback for a right-hander whose promising start included pitching five hitless innings in Game 3 of the 2021 World Series.

The Braves announced they had optioned both Anderson and right-hander Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett. Both players had been competing for the fifth spot in the Braves’ starting rotation.

Anderson, 24, went 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and followed that up by going 9-5 with a 3.58 ERA while making 24 starts in 2021. He had a 4-0 record with a 1.26 ERA in eight postseason starts from 2020-21.

He was the winning pitcher in the Braves’ 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2021 World Series and had a no-hitter going when he was removed after five innings.

But, he hasn’t been the same since.

Anderson went 10-6 with a 5.00 ERA in 22 starts last season and was sent to the minors in early August. He has gone 0-1 with a 6.14 ERA in three preseason appearances this spring.