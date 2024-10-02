Braves vs. Padres prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats for Game 2

San Diego was rested. San Diego was ready. San Diego controlled Game 1 of their Wild Card series against the Atlanta Braves from start to finish winning 4-0.

Michael King was outstanding on the mound for the Padres striking out 12 Braves over the course of 7 shutout innings and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a long home run in the bottom of the 1st inning as the Padres began their postseason march with a statement.

The Braves now sit on the brink of elimination. Max Fried gets the ball today for Atlanta in an elimination game against Joe Musgrove and San Diego.

Lets dive into the matchup and se if we can uncover some angles to attack.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Game 2 Braves vs. Padres live Wednesday

● Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

● Time: 8:38 PM ET

● Site: Petco Park

● City: San Diego, CA

● TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game 2 Odds for Braves vs. Padres

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:

● Moneyline: Atlanta Braves (+110), San Diego Padres (-130)

● Spread: Braves +1.5 (-210), Padres -1.5 (+170)

● Total: 7

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable Game 2 starting pitchers for Braves vs. Padres

● Tuesday’s pitching matchup (October 2): Max Fried vs. Joe Musgrove

○ Braves: Fried (11-10, 3.25 ERA) has allowed 63 earned runs and 146 hits while striking out 166 over 174.1 innings

○ Padres: King (6-5, 3.88 ERA) has allowed 43 earned runs and 94 hits while striking out 101 over 99.2 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves vs. Padres – Game 2

Padres now 44-20 since the All-Star Break (best in baseball)

Fried has made 11 postseason starts and appeared in 19 playoff games in total posting a 2-4 record with a 4.57 ERA in 65 innings pitched

Musgrove has made 3 postseason starts posting a record of 2-1 with a 4.26 ERA in 25.1 innings pitched

Musgrove did not pitch in June and July this season due to elbow issues

Playoff History for Atlanta vs. San Diego

● Braves: Own a playoff record of 102-108 all-time. Atlanta has won the World Series 4 times: 1995, 2000, 2001, and 2021.

● Padres: This is San Diego’s 8th playoff appearance. They own an all-time playoff record of 21-32. They have never won the World Series but have won the NL pennant in 1984 and 1998.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Braves vs. Padres – Game 2

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s Atlanta vs. San Diego game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Padres on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the OVER of 7 Total Runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

