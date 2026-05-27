Brewers’ Logan Henderson goes on IL with lower back strain

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson has been placed on the injured list with a lower back strain.

The Brewers announced they were putting Henderson on the 15-day injured list, though the move is retroactive. The Brewers recalled pitcher Coleman Crow from Triple-A Nashville to fill Henderson’s spot on the roster.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said he did not expect Henderson’s stint to be longer than the 15 days.

“I don’t think so. Hopefully not,” Murphy said before a 6-0 win against St. Louis. “It warranted enough that it hasn’t calmed down. They don’t think from the MRI it was bulging or anything like that, so they’re confident they can get it put down, get it to calm down.”

Henderson pitched five shutout innings in a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, but said after the game that the right-hander’s back had been bothering him.

“I would say in the third inning, or going back out for the fourth, I just tweaked something,” Henderson said. “I was fighting through it the rest of the game. I was trying to leave it all out on the field there. After the game, I didn’t feel my best and I just haven’t recovered the way I want to.”

Henderson is 2-1 with a 2.74 ERA in five starts. He has struck out 30 and walked six over 23 innings.

Henderson said he had not played catch in a couple of days, but did not have a timeline for a return to throwing.

“Hopefully soon,” he said. “I think we’re making a little bit of progress on it. We don’t want to make it turn into something longer than it needs to be, but at the same time being cautious and try to come back being 100% myself.”

Crow is 0-0 with a 2.61 ERA in two starts with Milwaukee. He is 4-1 with a 4.89 ERA in seven appearances with Nashville.