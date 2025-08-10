 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Kansas City Royals
Reds plan to activate Hunter Greene from the injured list to pitch against Phillies
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
Gurriel doubles in 9th to drive in winning run, Diamondbacks hand Rockies 6th straight loss
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres
Red Sox score go-ahead run on Machado’s failed hidden ball trick

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tedscottnews_250810.jpg
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
dnp_nbc_cfb_big10_hiddentalents_250810.jpg
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents
nbc_nas_cwxfinityv5_250810.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at the Glen on The CW

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Kansas City Royals
Reds plan to activate Hunter Greene from the injured list to pitch against Phillies
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
Gurriel doubles in 9th to drive in winning run, Diamondbacks hand Rockies 6th straight loss
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres
Red Sox score go-ahead run on Machado’s failed hidden ball trick

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tedscottnews_250810.jpg
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
dnp_nbc_cfb_big10_hiddentalents_250810.jpg
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents
nbc_nas_cwxfinityv5_250810.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at the Glen on The CW

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cal Raleigh hits MLB-best 44th home run as Mariners top Rays 7-4

  
Published August 10, 2025 11:38 AM

SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh launched his major league-leading 44th home run, Julio Rodríguez went deep twice and the surging Seattle Mariners defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 on Saturday night after retiring Ichiro Suzuki’s No. 51 jersey.

Seattle extended its win streak to six, the longest active run in the American League, and moved within a half-game of Houston atop the AL West.

After hitting the go-ahead homer in the eighth inning Friday night, Raleigh delivered another three-run shot Saturday to put Seattle up 5-1 in the third. Rodríguez connected on the next pitch from starter Joe Boyle (1-2), who lasted 3 1/3 innings.

Rodríguez also hit a two-run homer in the first, a 436-foot drive, and has 23 home runs this season.

Logan Evans (6-4) allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings before four Mariners relievers finished a five-hitter. Andrés Muñoz worked a scoreless ninth for his 27th save.

Brandon Lowe homered for the second consecutive game in the first inning for Tampa Bay. Junior Caminero hit his 32nd homer in the sixth, a three-run shot off Caleb Ferguson.

Cole Young scored on a wild pitch in the Seattle sixth to make it 7-4.

Key moment

Young’s walk and Randy Arozarena’s single set up Raleigh’s homer to give Seattle a four-run cushion.

Key stat

J.P. Crawford’s 17-pitch at-bat against Rays reliever Mason Englert in the sixth tied for the longest by a Mariners player since pitch tracking began in 1988. After hitting 12 foul balls, Crawford popped out to shortstop — and still received a standing ovation.

Up next

Tampa Bay RHP Adrian Houser (6-3, 2.54 ERA) opposes RHP Bryan Woo (9-6, 3.02) in the series finale Sunday.