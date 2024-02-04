 Skip navigation
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Walker, Hall help Michigan State fend off Maryland 63-54
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Final-round tee times, pairings
Joel Embiid Red Jersey.jpg
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_horse_bullstakes_240203.jpg
Hades upsets Fierceness to win Holy Bull
nbc_smx_lawrencewinningintv_240203.jpg
Jett discusses how he ‘showed up’ during 450 win
nbc_horse_lewisstakes_240203.jpg
Nysos obliterates the Robert B. Lewis Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago White Sox trade reliever Gregory Santos to the Seattle Mariners

  
Published February 3, 2024 08:43 PM
Sep 5, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Gregory Santos (60) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox traded reliever Gregory Santos to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday for two minor leaguers and a draft pick.

The White Sox acquired right-hander Prelander Berroa, outfielder Zach DeLoach and the No. 69 pick in the 2024 draft. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Lane Ramsey was designated for assignment.

The 24-year-old Santos went 2-2 with a 3.39 ERA and five saves in a career-high 60 appearances for Chicago last year.

The White Sox also acquired outfielder Dominic Fletcher in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Cristian Mena.

Berroa, a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, made his big league debut last year, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings over two relief appearances.