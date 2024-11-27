County asks Tampa Bay Rays to commit to plans for $1.3 billion ballpark by Sunday

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Indiana at Ohio State
SEC losses are big gains for SMU and Indiana in latest College Football Playoff rankings
NCAA Basketball: Players Era Festival-San Diego State at Creighton
Oregon scores last 11 points to defeat No. 20 Texas A&M 80-70 in Players Era Festival
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 13: Bucky Irving pulls ahead

Top Clips

jordan_love.jpg
Analyzing Love’s dip in production, Packers WRs
nbc_edge_rfs_chargers_241126.jpg
Dobbins injury presents challenge for Chargers RBs
nbc_edge_rfs_bears_241126.jpg
Bears WRs seeing increased volume under OC Brown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Indiana at Ohio State
SEC losses are big gains for SMU and Indiana in latest College Football Playoff rankings
NCAA Basketball: Players Era Festival-San Diego State at Creighton
Oregon scores last 11 points to defeat No. 20 Texas A&M 80-70 in Players Era Festival
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 13: Bucky Irving pulls ahead

Top Clips

jordan_love.jpg
Analyzing Love’s dip in production, Packers WRs
nbc_edge_rfs_chargers_241126.jpg
Dobbins injury presents challenge for Chargers RBs
nbc_edge_rfs_bears_241126.jpg
Bears WRs seeing increased volume under OC Brown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

County asks Tampa Bay Rays to commit to plans for $1.3 billion ballpark by Sunday

  
Published November 26, 2024 09:32 PM
rays tropicana field christopher morel

The roof of Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays MLB team, was torn off by Hurricane Milton’s powerful winds. Satellite imagery from Maxar shows the destruction on Oct. 10, 2024. Prior to landfall, the stadium was converted into a base camp for emergency responders.

Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies/Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays should declare in writing whether they want to pursue an existing financing plan for a new $1.3 billion ballpark or walk away from the deal, a top county official says.

Kathleen Peters, chair of the Pinellas County Commission, said in a letter to top Rays executives that the county needs to know by Sunday “whether you intend to see it come to fruition” before the commission votes Dec. 17 on bonds to raise its share of the ballpark cost.

The letter came after the Rays said the plan was in jeopardy because a planned Oct. 29 vote on the bonds was delayed. The St. Petersburg City Council also delayed a vote on its share of the stadium financing bonds.

A complicating factor is the severe, costly damage done to Tropicana Field’s roof by Hurricane Milton that has made it unusable.

“Pinellas County has operated in good faith, working toward the stadium deal while balancing the needs of our community after back-to-back hurricanes,” Peters wrote. “If the Rays want out of this agreement, it is your right to terminate the partnership. Clear communication about your intentions will be critical to the next steps in this partnership.”

Brian Auld, the Rays co-president, said in a statement Tuesday that the team is not giving up.

“We are eager to work with all partners on a solution for the 2029 season that keeps Major League Baseball in Tampa Bay for generations to come,” Auld said. “As we always have, we will maintain contact with the city and county as we navigate our future.”

The $1.3 billion, 30,000-seat stadium would be the first piece of a broader downtown renovation project known as the Historic Gas Plant District, named for a predominantly Black community that was moved out for Tropicana Field and a highway spur. It would include hotel, retail and restaurant space, affordable housing, a Black history museum and other development.

Under the stadium deal, the city and county would put up about half the cost, with the Rays covering the rest including any cost overruns. Both governments approved the overall $6.5 billion stadium and renovation project earlier this year but not the bonds to finance the ballpark.

Because of the hurricane damage to the Trop, the Rays inked a deal to play the 2025 season at Tampa’s 11,000-seat Steinbrenner Field, spring training home of the New York Yankees. St. Petersburg officials estimate the cost of repairing the Trop at about $55.7 million with a goal of having it ready for the 2026 season, and there are some doubts about that timeline’s feasibility.

Peters, the county commission chair, said in her letter there is still time for the current ballpark deal to move forward with passage of the financing bonds. She said the deadline to offer the bonds is March 31 and that the county does not consider the deal dead.

The city and county, Peters added, cannot terminate the agreement unless the new ballpark is not completed by Feb. 1, 2030.