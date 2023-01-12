 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Craig Kimbrel guaranteed $10M in Phillies contract

  
Published January 12, 2023 07:53 AM
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Sep 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) prepares to pitch against the San Diego Padres during the tenth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA -- Reliever Craig Kimbrel will get $10 million from his one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

An eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel was coming off a deal with the Chicago Cubs that was worth $58 million over four seasons, including the option year in 2022, before the deal was lowered by the pandemic.

Kimbrel would earn a $100,000 bonus for winning the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman reliever of the year award and $50,000 if he is a finalist. He would get $100,000 if he is World Series MVP, $50,000 each for a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger award or winning League Championship Series MVP.

As part of the agreement announced Jan. 4, he gets a hotel suite on road trips.

Kimbrel has 394 career saves, seventh on the career list. Kimbrel struggled last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was left off the postseason roster.

He had 22 saves in 27 chances last season with the Dodgers. Kimbrel appeared in 63 games for the Dodgers and posted a 3.75 ERA.

The 34-year-old has gone 15 for 15 in save opportunities at Citizens Bank Park, where all 21 of his appearances have been scoreless.

A 2018 World Series champion with Boston, Kimbrel won the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011 with Atlanta. He has pitched 13 seasons in the majors for six teams.