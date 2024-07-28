Cubs acquire INF Isaac Paredes from the Rays for 3B Christopher Morel and 2 minor leaguers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

3M Open - Final Round
Leading 3M Open, Jhonattan Vegas hits drive into one of most random places ever
F1 Belgian Grand Prix
George Russell disqualified from Belgian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton declared winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
LIV Golf: UK - Day 3
‘Hasn’t been the easiest': Jon Rahm posts emotional first LIV individual victory in U.K.

Top Clips

nbc_golf_senioropenfinal_240728.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240727__784629.jpg
Rory ‘excited for the future’ of golf and Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_penske_yt_240727.jpg
Kuchar shoots 8-under 63 on 3M Open Moving Day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

3M Open - Final Round
Leading 3M Open, Jhonattan Vegas hits drive into one of most random places ever
F1 Belgian Grand Prix
George Russell disqualified from Belgian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton declared winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
LIV Golf: UK - Day 3
‘Hasn’t been the easiest': Jon Rahm posts emotional first LIV individual victory in U.K.

Top Clips

nbc_golf_senioropenfinal_240728.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240727__784629.jpg
Rory ‘excited for the future’ of golf and Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_penske_yt_240727.jpg
Kuchar shoots 8-under 63 on 3M Open Moving Day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Cubs acquire INF Isaac Paredes from the Rays for 3B Christopher Morel and 2 minor leaguers

  
Published July 28, 2024 05:09 PM
Breakout candidates for second half of MLB season
July 18, 2024 03:15 PM
Eric Samulski focuses on MLB players that could have a breakout second half, including St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt, Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward and others.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs acquired All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday for third baseman Christopher Morel and two minor leaguers.

Paredes is batting .245 with 16 homers and 55 RBIs in 101 games this season. He signed with Chicago as an amateur free agent in 2015, but he was traded to Detroit two years later and made his big league debut with the Tigers in 2020.

The Cubs, who are focused on the future ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, sent Morel and right-handers Hunter Bigge and Ty Johnson to the Rays.

The 25-year-old Morel set career highs with 26 homers, 70 RBIs and a .247 batting average last year, but he has struggled this season.

Morel was the designated hitter for Sunday’s game at Kansas City. He popped out in the second and then was a part of some hugs in the Cubs’ dugout in the bottom of the third. He was replaced by a pinch hitter in the fourth.

Bigge, 26, was a 12th-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft out of Harvard University. He has no record and a 2.70 ERA in four major league relief appearances — all coming this month.