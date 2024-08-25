 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Harrison Burton gives Wood Brothers its 100th Cup victory with overtime win at Daytona
NCAA Basketball: Wofford at Georgia
Wofford basketball gets probation, former coach McAuley given 2-year penalty for overworking players
NHL: Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals
The Sharks acquire prized goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov from the Predators

Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani throws off a mound for 1st time since elbow surgery last fall

  
Published August 24, 2024 10:42 PM
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers

Aug 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) goes through his throwing routine prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) Shohei Ohtani threw off a mound Saturday for the first time since having elbow surgery last year that has kept the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar from pitching this season.

Ohtani has been rehabbing his pitching arm while making history with his bat. He reached 40 home runs with a two-out, grand slam in the ninth inning and 40 stolen bases with a swipe in the fourth inning Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Japanese sensation is the fastest player in major league history to join the 40-40 club as its sixth member. He did so in his 126th game of the season.

Ohtani threw 10 pitches in the bullpen at Dodger Stadium, closely tracked by a horde of media. He had surgery last September after injuring his elbow while with the Los Angeles Angels. Three months later, he joined the Dodgers on a $700 million, 10-year contract.

The team has emphasized that Ohtani won’t be pitching at all this season, including in the postseason.

Ohtani has been playing as a designated hitter this season.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb