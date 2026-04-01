Rockies vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and most intriguing bets for April 1

The Rockies and the Blue Jays close out their three-game series this afternoon in Toronto. Kyle Freeland is slated to start for Colorado (1-4) while Kevin Gausman takes the mound for Toronto (4-1).

One night after the Toronto bullpen was drained due to the third inning injury to Cody Ponce, Max Scherzer gave the Blue Jays exactly what they needed – innings. The veteran pitched six innings and allowed just a single run on four hits to lead Toronto to a 5-1 win Tuesday night. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led the offense collecting a couple hits and driving in a run.

With the series now tied at one game apiece, let’s dive into this afternoon’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Rockies at Blue Jays

Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2026

Time: 1:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, Ontario

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Rockies.TV, Sportsnet

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Rockies at Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of FanDuel:

Moneyline: Colorado Rockies (+248), Toronto Blue Jays (-286)

Spread: Rockies +1.5 (+113) / Blue Jays -1.5 (-136)

Total: 7.5 runs



Probable Starting Pitchers: Rockies at Blue Jays

Pitching Matchup for April 1:



Rockies: Kyle Freeland

Season Totals: 4.1 IP, 0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 2K, 2 BB

Kyle Freeland Season Totals: 4.1 IP, 0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 2K, 2 BB Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman

Season Totals: 6 IP, 0-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.17 WHIP, 11K, 0 BB

Consider Chandler, Fuentes in NL ROY markets Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell look beyond the favorites in this year's National League Rookie of the Year markets, sharing why they're instead targeting longer odds for a pair of pitchers.

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Rockies at Blue Jays

Andres Gimenez picked up another hit Tuesday night and is now 8-18 (.444) in 5 games this season

picked up another hit Tuesday night and is now 8-18 (.444) in 5 games this season George Springer has struck out 8 times in 22 ABs and is hitting .182 for the season

has struck out 8 times in 22 ABs and is hitting .182 for the season Kevin Gausman struck out 11 Athletics in his last start

struck out 11 Athletics in his last start Ezequiel Tovar has at least 1 hit in each of the Rockies’ 5 games this season and is hitting .318 for the season

has at least 1 hit in each of the Rockies’ 5 games this season and is hitting .318 for the season Every Rockies’ player with the exception of Brett Sullivan has struck out at least twice this season

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Rockies vs. Blue Jays

The Rockies are 4-1 on the Run Line this season

Toronto is 2-3 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 1 time in Colorado’s 5 games this season (1-4)

The OVER has cashed twice in Toronto’s 5 games (2-3)



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Rockies at Blue Jays

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Rockies and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Jays on the Run Line.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 7.5.

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