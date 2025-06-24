 Skip navigation
Dominican prosecutors in Wander Franco trial seek 5-year prison sentence

  
Published June 24, 2025 11:44 AM
Wander Franco

Tampa Bay Rays Dominican baseball shortstop Wander Franco, who faces an accusation of molesting an underage girl, arrives in court under heavy escort in Puerto Plata, in Dominican Republic, on January 5, 2024. The hearing was being held behind closed doors and Franco, 22, who is eligible for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in the 2023 season, did not make a statement before entering. The baseball player and the mother of the 15-year-old girl were charged with “the crimes of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering.” (Photo by AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

STR/AFP via Getty Images

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic — Dominican prosecutors requested that suspended Tampa Bay Rays player Wander Franco, who faces charges of sexual abuse involving a girl who was 14 years old at the time of the alleged crimes, be sentenced to five years in prison.

The prosecutors said in court there is sufficient evidence to prove Franco had a relationship with the minor for four months and that he transferred large sums of money to the minor’s mother to consent to the illegal relationship.

During raids on the house of the minor’s mother, prosecutors say they found $68,500 and $35,000 that they allege was delivered by Franco.

“We are requesting a five-year prison sentence for the proven crime of sexual abuse against a minor,” said prosecutor José Martínez.

The prosecutors also requested that Wander be sentenced to prison in Puerto Plata and that the minor’s mother be sentenced to 10 years in prison, arguing she sexually trafficked her daughter.

In a previous hearing, prosecutors described the evidence presented as “convincing” and “compelling.”

“What is Wander? Is he an accomplice of Vanessa or is he the material author of the criminal conspiracy offense?” said Irina Ventura, one of Franco’s lawyers arguing ambiguities on the part of the prosecutors.

Franco’s lawyers also asked the court to clear Franco of the charges and to dismiss the case.

After the closing arguments from both, the collegiate court of Puerto Plata, in northern Dominican Republic, where Wander Franco’s trial is being held, announced that they are going to issue the final decision on the case.

Documents that prosecutors presented to the judge last year and were viewed by The Associated Press alleged that Franco, through his mother Yudelka Aybar, transferred 1 million pesos ($17,000) to the mother of the minor on Jan. 5, 2023, to consent to purported abuse.

Franco was in his third major league season when his career was halted in August 2023. He agreed to an 11-year, $182 million contract in November 2021. He is currently on Major League Baseball’s restricted list after initially being placed on administrative leave.