Dylan Crews gets a $9 million signing bonus from the Nationals

WASHINGTON — Outfielder Dylan Crews is getting a $9 million signing bonus from the Washington Nationals, the second-highest agreed to with a drafted player.

The 21-year-old LSU outfielder was taken by Washington with the second pick in the amateur draft on July 9, just behind teammate Paul Skenes. The LSU pitcher’s agreement, announced on July 18, was for a $9.2 million bonus and topped the previous high of $8,416,300 set when Detroit agreed with first baseman Spencer Torkelson, the top pick in 2021.

Crews’ contract, announced Saturday, included a bonus just above his pick’s slot value of $8,998,500.

He hit .426 with 18 home runs and 70 RBIs in 71 games while playing center field for the Tigers, who won the NCAA title.