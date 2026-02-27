Mets right-hander Freddy Peralta to start March 26 opener against Pirates on NBC, Peacock

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Cognizant Classic - Second Round
Brooks Koepka makes cut at PGA National, bounces back in second round of Cognizant Classic
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
Padres reliever Yuki Matsui (groin strain) out of WBC for Japan; Opening Day status unknown
Syndication: Treasure Coast
Bruce Froemming, record-setting major league umpire, dies at age 86

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolvesgoal2_260227.jpg
Gomes pounces on loose ball to seal WOL win v. AVL
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_260227.jpg
Gomes smashes Wolves into the lead v. Aston Villa
nbc_dls_nbatalk_260227.jpg
Was Harden ‘big-time acquisition’ for Cavaliers?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Cognizant Classic - Second Round
Brooks Koepka makes cut at PGA National, bounces back in second round of Cognizant Classic
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
Padres reliever Yuki Matsui (groin strain) out of WBC for Japan; Opening Day status unknown
Syndication: Treasure Coast
Bruce Froemming, record-setting major league umpire, dies at age 86

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolvesgoal2_260227.jpg
Gomes pounces on loose ball to seal WOL win v. AVL
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_260227.jpg
Gomes smashes Wolves into the lead v. Aston Villa
nbc_dls_nbatalk_260227.jpg
Was Harden ‘big-time acquisition’ for Cavaliers?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Mets right-hander Freddy Peralta to start March 26 opener against Pirates on NBC, Peacock

  
Published February 27, 2026 05:11 PM

JUPITER, Fla. — The New York Mets plan to put newly acquired ace Freddy Peralta on the mound against Pittsburgh on opening day.

New York traded two prospects to Milwaukee last month for the two-time All-Star.

“When we acquired him, it was pretty clear that he was going to be pitching at the front of our rotation,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday before Peralta had three strikeouts in three innings against St. Louis in a spring training game. “He earned it. I’m excited. We’re all excited.”

New York opens March 26 at home.

The 29-year-old right-hander gives the new-look Mets a frontline starter after their rotation struggled in the second half of a disappointing 2025 season. They also signed free agent infielder Bo Bichette and acquired center fielder Luis Robert Jr. in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.

Peralta was 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts last season, when he led the National League in wins and finished fifth in Cy Young Award voting. He struck out 204 in 176 2/3 innings and earned his second All-Star selection.

Peralta is set to make $8 million this season and can become a free agent following the World Series. He is 70-42 with a 3.59 ERA and 1,153 strikeouts in 931 innings over eight major league seasons, all with Milwaukee.