Max Scherzer’s 8-year-old daughter sent handwritten note to Blue Jays hoping for Toronto return

  
Published February 27, 2026 05:16 PM

Max Scherzer’s 8-year-old daughter wanted her father back with the Blue Jays so much she wrote a letter to the team in December expressing her hope for his return to Toronto.

After the three-time All-Star agreed Wednesday to a one-year, $3 million contract, the pitcher’s wife, Erica May-Scherzer, posted a copy of the handwritten note by Brooke. May-Scherzer said her daughter wrote the letter, dated Dec. 15, and asked her parents to mail it to the team.

“Dear Blue Jays,” the note began, “I am so sorry that you didn’t win the World Series. I hope that you win next time. I hope my dad is back on the team. My whole family loves spending time in Toronto with our dad. We loved the aquarium, the (CN) Tower and of course the stadium. I am looking forward to come back next season. Love, Max Scherzer daughter”

An eight-time All-Star, Scherzer is a 41-year-old right-hander with a 221-117 record and a 3.22 ERA for Arizona (2008-09), Detroit (2010-14), Washington (2015-21), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2021), New York Mets (2022-23), Texas (2023-24) and Toronto (2025). He ranks 11th on the career list with 3,489 strikeouts — 20 behind Hall of Famer Walter Johnson.

He was went 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 17 starts and 85 innings for the Blue Jays last season, and he made three starts in the postseason, beating Seattle 8-2 in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. He started Games 3 and 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.