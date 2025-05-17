 Skip navigation
Baltimore Orioles v Minnesota Twins
Last-place Orioles fire manager Brandon Hyde after falling 13 games under .500
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. returns to mound after online threats that followed his previous start
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper reaches 1,000 RBIs in the Phillies’ 8-4 victory over the Pirates

nbc_horse_osbornefeature_250517.jpg
Osbornes daring to dream at the Preakness
nbc_horse_reteasemiddle_25017.jpg
Preakness in the Middle with Frankie Muniz
nbc_horse_trainermini_250517.jpg
Horse trainers weigh in on Triple Crown schedule

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Flores hits three home runs, drives in eight runs to back Webb as Giants thump A’s 9-1

  
Published May 17, 2025 11:59 AM

SAN FRANCISCO — Wilmer Flores homered three times — including a grand slam — and drove in eight runs to back a strong start by Logan Webb, leading the San Francisco Giants past the Athletics 13-5 on Friday night.

Flores, who set single-game career highs for homers and RBIs, hit his seventh slam in the third inning off A’s starter JP Sears. He had a three-run shot against Michel Otañez in the sixth, then added a solo shot off Anthony Maldonado in the eighth.

That was more than enough support for Webb (5-3), who carried a shutout into the eighth inning. The 2024 All-Star allowed one run and five hits in eight innings with four strikeouts and two walks. The Giants ace has allowed two runs over his last four home starts covering 28 1/3 innings for a 0.64 ERA.

Camilo Doval struck out the side in the ninth to wrap up the win in the Giants’ first game against the A’s this season in the former Bay Bridge Series.

Sears (4-3), who gave up one run in 14 2/3 innings covering his previous two starts, allowed four runs and six hits in four innings.

It was the A’s first visit to the Bay Area since leaving Oakland for Sacramento while a new stadium in Las Vegas is built.

Key moment

The A’s had two on with one out in the eighth when Webb got A’s slugger Brent Rooker to ground into a 1-4-3 double play.

Key stat

The A’s got two runners to third base twice in the first three innings, but failed to score.

Up next

A’s RHP Luis Severino (1-4, 4.70 ERA) makes his league-leading 10th start against Giants RHP Landen Roupp (2-3, 4.95) on Saturday.