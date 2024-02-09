 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kate Douglass
World Swimming Championships 2024 Doha: How to watch, schedule, entry lists, preview
nbc_mcbb_duqvsjoeshl_240120.jpg
How to Watch A-10 Basketball this weekend on USA: St. Louis vs St. Joes, George Mason vs Davidson and more
FIS World Cup Cross - Country Oberhof - Mass
Jessie Diggins wins again going into first home World Cup in historic season

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_chrisjohnsonintv_240209.jpg
How track helped former RB Johnson in the NFL
nbc_pft_emmittsmith_240209.jpg
Smith: I’m ‘tired of being sold’ on Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_riggleinterview_240209.jpg
Chiefs fan Riggle gives his Super Bowl prediction

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kate Douglass
World Swimming Championships 2024 Doha: How to watch, schedule, entry lists, preview
nbc_mcbb_duqvsjoeshl_240120.jpg
How to Watch A-10 Basketball this weekend on USA: St. Louis vs St. Joes, George Mason vs Davidson and more
FIS World Cup Cross - Country Oberhof - Mass
Jessie Diggins wins again going into first home World Cup in historic season

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_chrisjohnsonintv_240209.jpg
How track helped former RB Johnson in the NFL
nbc_pft_emmittsmith_240209.jpg
Smith: I’m ‘tired of being sold’ on Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_riggleinterview_240209.jpg
Chiefs fan Riggle gives his Super Bowl prediction

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former Mets GM Billy Eppler suspended through World Series for fabricating injuries

  
Published February 9, 2024 02:09 PM
MLB: New York Mets-Press Conference

Dec 19, 2022; NY, NY, USA; New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler introduces pitcher Kodai Senga (not pictured) during a press conference at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — Former New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler was suspended through the 2024 World Series on Friday by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, who concluded he directed the team to fabricate injuries to create open roster spots.

No Mets medical or athletic training personnel were mentioned in the announcement by Major League Baseball.

Manfred said in a statement that Eppler directed “the deliberate fabrication of injuries; and the associated submission of documentation for the purposes of securing multiple improper injured list placements during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.”

Eppler, 48, was the Mets general manager from November 2021 until he quit last Oct. 5, three days after owner Steven Cohen hired David Stearns as president of baseball operations. Eppler resigned the day MLB’s investigation became public.

Mets owner Steve Cohen and former manager Buck Showalter also were not mentioned in the public findings of Manfred.

“The Mets have been informed of the conclusion of Major League Baseball’s investigation. With Billy Eppler’s resignation on October 5, 2023, and with David Stearns leading the Baseball Operations team, the Mets consider the matter closed and will have no further comment,” the Mets said in a statement.