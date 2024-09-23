 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Sunday Aftermath: Panthers’ resurgence, Anthony Richardson’s struggles and more
Detroit Tigers
An improbable late-season surge from the Detroit Tigers has them fighting for a playoff spot
Richard Carapaz
Former Olympic champion Richard Carapaz withdraws from cycling worlds for family reasons

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_henryimpresses_240923.jpg
Henry proves he’s still a top RB against Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_darnoldexcels_240923.jpg
Darnold a ‘legit borderline QB1' with Vikings
nbc_ffhh_chiefsrecap_240923.jpg
Berry: Kelce ‘looked old’ against Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Sunday Aftermath: Panthers’ resurgence, Anthony Richardson’s struggles and more
Detroit Tigers
An improbable late-season surge from the Detroit Tigers has them fighting for a playoff spot
Richard Carapaz
Former Olympic champion Richard Carapaz withdraws from cycling worlds for family reasons

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_henryimpresses_240923.jpg
Henry proves he’s still a top RB against Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_darnoldexcels_240923.jpg
Darnold a ‘legit borderline QB1' with Vikings
nbc_ffhh_chiefsrecap_240923.jpg
Berry: Kelce ‘looked old’ against Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Francisco Lindor says he’ll have to play through pain when he returns to Mets from back injury

  
Published September 23, 2024 12:42 PM
Francisco Lindor

Sep 16, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) talks to teammates in the dugout during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brad Penner/Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Francisco Lindor knows what he’ll have to endure if and when he returns to the New Yok Mets lineup.

“If I play this year, I don’t think it’s going to be pain free, and I’m OK with that. I just don’t want it to be in constant pain where I can’t bend over, then I’m putting my team in a position where I’m not helping them as much as I can,” he said. “That’s not fair for anybody. For me, it’s to be in position where if it’s going to hurt, it’s going to come and go.”

Lindor has missed seven straight games because of a sore back and been limited to one inning in the last nine. The star shortstop received a numbing injection for the facet joints on each side of the spine.

“It definitely made a little bit more mild, but I didn’t fully take it away,” he said after a 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

Lindor spoke in the Mets clubhouse as daughters Kalina and Amapola played at his feet. He came out of his last game, on Sept. 15 at Philadelphia, after one inning.

“Last Sunday I couldn’t really walk. I was rolling out of bed,” he said. “Right now, I can touch my daughters and make sure they’re staying here with me.”

Lindor has been working out on the field before games, hitting, running, throwing, taking grounders and hitting soft toss. He hasn’t hit off pitchers and hasn’t run the bases.

Lindor is batting .271 with 31 homers, 86 RBIs and 27 stolen bases. The four-time All-Star was batting .193 with seven homers and 22 RBIs through May 20 but since then is batting .307 with 24 homers and 64 RBIs in his last 101 games.

“We all play with pain. I think players would be lying if they say, oh, I feel 100%,” he said. “There’s something that’s bothering them.”