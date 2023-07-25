 Skip navigation
Maryland v Ohio State
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State transfer defensive end
Florida Panthers (4) Vs Boston Bruins (3) At TD Garden (OT)
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins forward and captain, announces retirement after 19 seasons
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
NASCAR officials to talk to multiple drivers after Pocono incidents

nbc_dps_rblowpaysolutions_230725.jpg
Will kids still want to be running backs?
nbc_dps_saquonsigns_230725.jpg
Reports: Saquon back with NYG; did he have choice?
nbc_pft_stefanskipressure_230725.jpg
Why Stefanski is on hot seat in CLE, not Watson

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Maryland v Ohio State
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State transfer defensive end
Florida Panthers (4) Vs Boston Bruins (3) At TD Garden (OT)
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins forward and captain, announces retirement after 19 seasons
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
NASCAR officials to talk to multiple drivers after Pocono incidents

nbc_dps_rblowpaysolutions_230725.jpg
Will kids still want to be running backs?
nbc_dps_saquonsigns_230725.jpg
Reports: Saquon back with NYG; did he have choice?
nbc_pft_stefanskipressure_230725.jpg
Why Stefanski is on hot seat in CLE, not Watson

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Guardians ace Shane Bieber transferred to the 60-day IL, won’t pitch again until mid-September

  
Published July 25, 2023 10:08 AM
Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 09: Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on July 09, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Guardians ace Shane Bieber will be sidelined until at least mid-September with elbow inflammation, a significant blow to Cleveland’s postseason hopes.

Bieber hasn’t pitched since July 9. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday in a procedural move.

Manager Terry Francona said the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner did not experience a setback while rehabilitating in Cleveland, but won’t be back until the season’s final month.

“Shane is actually self-reporting that he’s doing great, which we love hearing,” Francona said. “But when you do the math, it’s going to be another six days until he throws, then three weeks after that until he gets back on the mound. That’s six weeks right there.”

The 28-year-old right-hander was the lone Guardians pitcher to make all of his scheduled starts before the All-Star break, posting a 5-6 record with a 3.77 ERA in 19 games.

Cleveland has also been without starters Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantrill for extended periods, forcing Francona to lean on rookies Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen and Gavin Williams to keep the defending AL Central champions in playoff contention.

The Guardians lost 5-3 to the last-place Kansas City Royals in the opener of a three-game series Monday, dropping Cleveland four games behind division leader Minnesota.

Bieber was placed on the 15-day IL following his July 9 outing against Kansas City, and a subsequent exam revealed no structural damage. The two-time All-Star is in the final year of his contract and was a candidate to be traded before being hurt.

By shifting him to the 60-day, Cleveland cleared a spot on its 40-man roster for left-hander Daniel Norris to have his contract selected from Triple-A Columbus.