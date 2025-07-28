 Skip navigation
Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase placed on paid leave as part of MLB sports betting investigation

  
Published July 28, 2025 01:13 PM

Cleveland Guardians All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of a Major League Baseball investigation into sports betting.

Clase becomes the second Guardians pitcher to be placed on leave in connection with a sports gambling probe. Right-hander Luis Ortiz is on non-disciplinary leave through Aug. 31.

The Guardians said in a statement that they “have been informed that no additional players or club personnel are expected to be impacted.”

Mentions
Emmanuel-Clase.jpg Emmanuel Clase