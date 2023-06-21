 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
nbc_indycar_huertaint_230701.jpg
Herta on pole for IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio
nbc_nas_chicagoqhl_230701.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
nbc_indycar_huertaint_230701.jpg
Herta on pole for IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio
nbc_nas_chicagoqhl_230701.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Guardians’ Triston McKenzie shut down with sprained elbow ligament

  
Published June 21, 2023 02:59 PM
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Guardians starter Triston McKenzie will be shut down for up to six weeks - and possibly longer - with an elbow sprain that may yet require surgery.

McKenzie was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained ulnar collateral ligament. Guardians team physician Dr. Mark Schickendantz evaluated McKenzie at the Cleveland Clinic and advised he not throw for an extended period.

McKenzie, who missed the season’s first two months with a shoulder strain, will seek a second opinion with the team’s blessing.

“There may be a slightly different opinion than we have, we’ll see,” manager Terry Francona said before the Guardians opened a three-game series against Oakland. “But that’s kind of where we are now. And when we have more information we will certainly share it.”

McKenzie’s injury is the latest for the defending AL Central champions, who are also without starter Cal Quantrill because of a shoulder strain.

Francona has been forced to use rookies Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen most of the season and hard-throwing right-hander Gavin Williams will make his major league debut with a start against the A’s.

McKenzie made two starts before experiencing soreness in his elbow. The 25-year-old went 11-11 with a 2.96 ERA in 30 starts last season. While he’s long been viewed as a potential ace for Cleveland, McKenzie has also been slowed by injuries throughout his career.