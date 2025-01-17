 Skip navigation
Jarren Duran, Red Sox reach 1-year, $3.85 million contract to avoid arbitration

  
Published January 17, 2025 01:07 PM
Jarren Duran

Sep 24, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the tenth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Dan Hamilton/Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

BOSTON — All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox avoided arbitration when they agreed to a one-year contract guaranteeing $3.85 million, a deal that includes an $8 million team option for 2026.

Duran gets a $3.75 million salary for this year, and the option has a $100,000 buyout.

The option price would increase to $9 million if he finishes among the top 20 in MVP voting, to $10 million if he is among the top 10, to $11 million if among the top five and to $12 million if he wins the honor. If he is not among the top 20 and is picked for second team All-MLB, the option price would be $8.5 million.

He can earn $150,000 in performance bonuses this year for plate appearances: $50,000 each for 450, 500 and 550.

If he is traded, the option would be eliminated and the receiving team would owe him a $100,000 assignment bonus.

Eligible for arbitration for the first time, Duran had asked for a raise from $760,000 to $4 million and had been offered $3.5 million when initial figures were exchanged.

Duran was eighth in MVP voting last year after hitting .285 with 21 homers, 75 RBIs, 34 steals, 48 doubles and 111 runs.

Fifteen players remain on track for arbitration hearings.