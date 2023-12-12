 Skip navigation
Joe Kelly to wear No. 99 with Dodgers, opening No. 17 jersey for Shohei Ohtani

  
Published December 12, 2023 11:20 AM

LOS ANGELES — Reliever Joe Kelly is switching uniform numbers after finalizing his one-year, $8 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, opening No. 17 for Shohei Ohtani.

Kelly will wear No. 99 with the Dodgers. Ohtani’s 10-year contract with Los Angeles — worth a record $700 million — was announced by the team. The two-way star wore No. 17 with the Los Angeles Angels.

Kelly wore 58 when he started his major league career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2012. He was No. 56 with the Boston Red Sox from 2014-18 and No. 17 with the Dodgers from 2019-21 and again last season. He also was No. 17 with the Chicago White Sox in 2022 and ’23.

Kelly’s $9.5 million option was declined by the Dodgers last month, triggering a $1 million buyout.

A 35-year-old right-hander, Kelly was 1-0 with a 1.74 ERA in 11 relief appearances after he was obtained from the White Sox along with Lance Lynn. Kelly went 2-5 with a 4.23 ERA overall in 42 games. Kelly had signed a two-year, $17 million contract with Chicago.

A 12-year big league veteran, Kelly is 53-57 with a 3.95 ERA in 81 starts and 369 relief appearances with St. Louis (2012-14), Boston (2014-18), the Dodgers (2019-21, ’23) and the White Sox (2022-23).