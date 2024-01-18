 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher ADP Battle: Can You Trust Kevin Gausman?
NHL: Preseason-St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks
Once a top prospect, Adam Gaudette is back in the NHL - this time with the St. Louis Blues
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Tom Izzo gets 698th career win, Michigan State pulls away late to beat Minnesota 76-66

Top Clips

nbc_nas_jimmietopwins_240118.jpg
Johnson’s most memorable NASCAR Cup Series wins
nbc_golf_americanexrd1_240118.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
nbc_golf_bergerintrv_240118.jpg
Berger ‘feeling great’ in PGA Tour return at AmEx

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher ADP Battle: Can You Trust Kevin Gausman?
NHL: Preseason-St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks
Once a top prospect, Adam Gaudette is back in the NHL - this time with the St. Louis Blues
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Tom Izzo gets 698th career win, Michigan State pulls away late to beat Minnesota 76-66

Top Clips

nbc_nas_jimmietopwins_240118.jpg
Johnson’s most memorable NASCAR Cup Series wins
nbc_golf_americanexrd1_240118.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
nbc_golf_bergerintrv_240118.jpg
Berger ‘feeling great’ in PGA Tour return at AmEx

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Hicks and San Francisco Giants finalize 4-year, $44 million contract

  
Published January 18, 2024 03:31 PM
Jordan Hicks

Sep 30, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Hicks (12) delivers a pitch against the Tamap Bay Rays in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Hamilton/Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO — Right-hander Jordan Hicks and the San Francisco Giants finalized a four-year, $44 million contract, a deal that includes performance bonuses for innings that could increase the total to $52 million.

The 27-year-old, who is slotted for a rotation spot, gets a $2 million signing bonus, a $6 million salary this year and $12 million in each of the following three seasons

He would earn $83,333 each for 100, 110, 120, and 130 innings, $166,667 apiece for 140, 150, 160 and 170, $333,333 each for 180 and 190, and $333,334 for 200.

As part of the agreement, Hicks will donate $220,000 to the Giants Community Fund: $40,000 this year and $60,000 in each of the following three years.

Hicks averaged 100.3 mph with his four-seam fastball last season, according to MLB Statcast. He has spent most of his time in the bullpen during five major league seasons, saving 32 games in 44 chances. He was 0-4 with a 5.47 ERA in eight starts for St. Louis in 2022.

Hicks was 3-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 12 saves in 15 chances over 65 outings spanning 65 2/3 innings last year with St. Louis and Toronto.

San Francisco has missed the playoffs the past two seasons after winning a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West in 2021.

Hicks spent his first 4 1/2 big league seasons with the Cardinals, then was traded to the Blue Jays last July 30 He has a 3.85 career ERA.

A roster spot opened for San Francisco when right-hander Devin Sweet was been claimed off waivers by Detroit.