Los Angeles Dodgers
World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers say they'll visit White House on April 7
Reds outfielder Austin Hays placed on 10-day injured list with left calf strain
Teams successful on 52.2% of ball/strike challenges during spring training robot umpire test

Shiffrin caps season with 101st World Cup win
Highlights: Notre Dame Pro Day top performances
JuJu's ACL injury not result of a 'dirty play'

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers say they'll visit White House on April 7
Reds outfielder Austin Hays placed on 10-day injured list with left calf strain
Teams successful on 52.2% of ball/strike challenges during spring training robot umpire test

Shiffrin caps season with 101st World Cup win
Highlights: Notre Dame Pro Day top performances
JuJu's ACL injury not result of a 'dirty play'

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Manager Carlos Mendoza among those eagerly anticipating Juan Soto’s New York Mets debut

  
Published March 27, 2025 03:13 PM

HOUSTON — Juan Soto’s debut with the New York Mets has seemingly the entire baseball world excited.

“Yeah, put me in that category too,” manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday. “I’m excited to watch him today and every day.”

Soto was set to bat second and play right field in his first game with the Mets on Thursday against the Houston Astros after signing a blockbuster 15-year, $765 million contract this offseason.

Soto, who played for the Yankees last season, joins the Mets as they chase their first World Series title since 1986.

“He’s an elite player,” Mendoza said. “I’m excited how he fit in right away since the first couple of days when he showed up in spring training. You’ve got to give guys in here a lot of credit because they made him feel like home... right away.”

“He’s a special player, but he’s also understanding that he’s human and he’s gonna struggle at times,” Mendoza continued. “But I’m excited to watch him day in and day out.”

The 26-year-old Soto hit .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBIs last year and won a Silver Slugger Award for a fifth straight season.

Soto is a career .285 hitter with 201 home runs and 592 RBIs in seven major league seasons where he also played for the Nationals and the Padres.