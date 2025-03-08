Mariners’ George Kirby likely to open season on IL due to throwing shoulder inflammation

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
Stars sign Wyatt Johnston to five-year contract extension
MLB: Spring Training-Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates
Orioles pitchers Grayson Rodriguez, Andrew Kittredge are hurt, will miss season’s start
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is concerned about right elbow soreness

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250308.jpg
Pedro’s penalty gives Brighton 2-1 lead v. Fulham
nbc_pl_livvsoureax_250308.jpg
Liverpool survive scare against Southampton
nbc_pl_goalliv3sou1_250308.jpg
Salah buries penalty to make it 3-1 for Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
Stars sign Wyatt Johnston to five-year contract extension
MLB: Spring Training-Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates
Orioles pitchers Grayson Rodriguez, Andrew Kittredge are hurt, will miss season’s start
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is concerned about right elbow soreness

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250308.jpg
Pedro’s penalty gives Brighton 2-1 lead v. Fulham
nbc_pl_livvsoureax_250308.jpg
Liverpool survive scare against Southampton
nbc_pl_goalliv3sou1_250308.jpg
Salah buries penalty to make it 3-1 for Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Mariners’ George Kirby likely to open season on IL due to throwing shoulder inflammation

  
Published March 8, 2025 12:51 PM

PEORIA, Ariz. — Seattle Mariners right-hander George Kirby has inflammation on his throwing shoulder and likely will open the season on the injured list.

“I would not anticipate that he’s ready for the first 10 days, two weeks of the season,” Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Friday.

Hollander emphasized that an MRI revealed no structural damage to the shoulder.

Although Hollander said Kirby has been throwing the ball well with a velocity that met expectations, the right-hander hadn’t felt he was bouncing back from each outing particularly well. That led to the MRI.

Hollander said the Mariners plan to shut Kirby down to get the inflammation out. He will be reassessed in a week.

“We want to make sure we’re doing the right thing for the big picture of the whole season as opposed to worrying about Opening Day,” Hollander said.

Kirby, 27, started 33 games last season to tie for the major league lead. He went 14-11 with a 3.53 ERA with 179 strikeouts and 23 walks in 181 innings.

He made the AL All-Star team in 2023, when he made 31 starts and went 13-10 with a 3.35 ERA.