 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship - Round Two
Griffin’s second-round 63 propels him into Sanderson Farms lead
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - Second Round
H. J. Kim maintains Ascendant lead as Lexi surges
GOLF: JUN 02 PGA - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
After tough ’23, Dahmen’s game ‘clicking’ after a little practice

Top Clips

NBC_Golf_Sanderson_231006.jpg
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_lexithompsonint_231006.jpg
Thompson overcomes wind to finish round strong
nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantrd2lites_231006.jpg
Highlights: The Ascendant LPGA, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship - Round Two
Griffin’s second-round 63 propels him into Sanderson Farms lead
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - Second Round
H. J. Kim maintains Ascendant lead as Lexi surges
GOLF: JUN 02 PGA - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
After tough ’23, Dahmen’s game ‘clicking’ after a little practice

Top Clips

NBC_Golf_Sanderson_231006.jpg
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_lexithompsonint_231006.jpg
Thompson overcomes wind to finish round strong
nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantrd2lites_231006.jpg
Highlights: The Ascendant LPGA, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marlins ace Alcantara will miss 2024 season after Tommy John surgery

  
Published October 6, 2023 11:19 PM
Miami Marlins SP Sandy Alcantara

Sep 3, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) tosses to first base to record an out against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

© Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI — Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara will miss the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Friday to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

“I give this game my all,” the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner said in a social media post. “I give this city my all, and so I promise I will not take a day off as I push to be back better than ever.”

Alcantara started experiencing discomfort in his arm during a Sept. 3 outing against Washington in which he pitched eight innings. His injury was initially reported as a forearm strain, but was later diagnosed as a UCL sprain - an injury that typically requires Tommy John ligament-replacement surgery. His timeline for return was unknown as he’d hoped to rejoin Miami for a late-season playoff push.

Alcantara experienced forearm tightness following rehab outing with Triple-A Jacksonville on Sept. 21, and the setback ended his season.

“Very frustrating for me, a guy who likes to compete,” Alcantara told reporters before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers last month. “I feel sorry for the fans, my family, my son, my friends because I’m not going to be out there this year. Just try to be ready for next year, I don’t know. Stay positive.”

In 28 starts this season, the 28-year-old Alcantara posted a 4.14 ERA and pitched three complete games. The right-hander went 7-12 in 184 2/3 innings, with 151 strikeouts and 48 walks.

The Marlins made the postseason as the NL’s second wild-card team and were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in their three-game Wild Card Series.

Miami’s current rotation includes left-handers Jesús Luzardo, Braxton Garrett and Trevor Rogers, as well as 20-year-old right-hander Eury Pérez.