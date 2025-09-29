Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso will opt out of contract and test free agency again

MIAMI — Pete Alonso will opt out of his contract with the New York Mets and enter free agency again this fall, the All-Star first baseman said after the team missed the playoffs.

Alonso tested the open market last offseason before ultimately staying with the franchise that drafted him in 2016 out of Florida. He signed a two-year, $54 million contract in February that paid him $30 million this season with a $24 million player option for next year.

Alonso indicated he’d like to return to the Mets again, but added he wants to win a championship.

“There’s some great guys in this clubhouse, there’s some great people on the staff,” he said. “And every single day, it’s just been a pleasure coming to work and putting on the orange and blue. I’ve really appreciated and been nothing but full of gratitude every single day. Nothing’s guaranteed, but we’ll see what happens.

“I’ve loved being a Met, so hopefully they’ve appreciated me in the same (way).”

The 30-year-old Alonso earned his fifth All-Star selection this season. He batted a career-best .272 with 38 homers, 126 RBIs and a career-high 41 doubles — tied for most in the National League.

Along the way, he broke the Mets’ franchise record for home runs, surpassing Darryl Strawberry’s previous mark of 252.

“I think the biggest thing is, I want to win,” Alonso said. “I know we didn’t this year, but we had the right pieces I think, we just didn’t do it. At the beginning of the year, you just want to have the best possible chance to hold up the trophy at the end and see yourself being a champion. So for me, it’s why I do this. I want to be on top of the mountain. I want to win a World Series. That’s the ultimate goal.”

The Mets entered the regular-season finale needing a win at Miami and a Cincinnati loss in Milwaukee to make the playoffs.

The Reds lost 4-2 to the NL Central champion Brewers, but New York was eliminated with a 4-0 loss to the Marlins.

Alonso has 264 homers and 712 RBIs in 1,008 games over his seven-year career — all with the Mets. He has played in a team-record 416 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in the majors behind Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson (783).

“I love Pete,” longtime teammate Brandon Nimmo said. “Obviously, we got to see Pete at his absolute best this year, just absolutely destroying baseballs. ... I’m sure the Mets will be in contact with him this offseason a lot. But if it did happen to be my last (game with him), I’ve enjoyed every second of it.”