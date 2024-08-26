 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aaron Judge
It was another incredible week for history-making sluggers Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani
TOPSHOT-GOLF-ESP-US-EUR-SOLHEIM
Solheim Cup: History, format, teams, records and how to watch
The Solheim Cup - Day Two
European Solheim Cup captain Suzann Pettersen announces four picks

Top Clips

nbc_gt_pettersenintrv_240826.jpg
Pettersen: Solheim Cup squad ‘is extremely strong’
nbc_ffhh_presznpt1_240826.jpg
Steelers’ QB battle headlines preseason stories
nbc_ffhh_presznpt2_240826.jpg
Johnson should get ‘massive volume’ with Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aaron Judge
It was another incredible week for history-making sluggers Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani
TOPSHOT-GOLF-ESP-US-EUR-SOLHEIM
Solheim Cup: History, format, teams, records and how to watch
The Solheim Cup - Day Two
European Solheim Cup captain Suzann Pettersen announces four picks

Top Clips

nbc_gt_pettersenintrv_240826.jpg
Pettersen: Solheim Cup squad ‘is extremely strong’
nbc_ffhh_presznpt1_240826.jpg
Steelers’ QB battle headlines preseason stories
nbc_ffhh_presznpt2_240826.jpg
Johnson should get ‘massive volume’ with Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Mets place Paul Blackburn on the 15-day injured list and recall Huascar Brazobán

  
Published August 26, 2024 12:33 PM
Paul Blackburn

Aug 23, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) reacts after being hit during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports

Denis Poroy/Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports

SAN DIEGO — The New York Mets placed right-hander Paul Blackburn on the 15-day injured list two days after he was hit on his pitching hand by a line drive by San Diego’s David Peralta.

The move was retroactive and came after a long toss session that Blackburn said “wasn’t great.” He said there’s still some tenderness and swelling in the hand. X-rays and a CT scan were negative.

Blackburn (5-4, 4.66 ERA) was forced out in the third inning of a 7-0 loss. Blackburn shielded his face with his arm and was hit by the liner, which caromed to second baseman Jose Iglesias, who threw out Peralta.

To take his roster spot, Huascar Brazobán (1-3, 3.76) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.