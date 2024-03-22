 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FSKATE-CAN-ISU
Deanna Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest woman to win world figure skating title in pairs’ victory
oly_fswom_isumontreal_isabeaulevito__240320.jpg
2024 World Figure Skating Championships Results
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers
J.D. Martinez agrees to $12 million, 1-year contract with the New York Mets, AP source says

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_seripackrd1hl_240321.jpg
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_valsparchamp_round1hl_240321.jpg
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
nbc_rugby_sixnats_bestriesandmoments_240321.jpg
Best tries, moments of the 2024 Rugby Six Nations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mets right-hander Senga given medical clearance, may begin throwing within 1 week

  
Published March 21, 2024 09:07 PM

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga is expected to begin throwing within one week after tests revealed inflammation in his right shoulder has cleared.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Thursday an MRI on Senga’s shoulder late Tuesday provided results he described as “very, very encouraging.” The Mets’ medical staff examined the results on Wednesday before providing the update.

“Inflammation is gone,” Mendoza said. “So he’s pretty much cleared from the doctor.”

Senga was shut down last month after he reported discomfort in the shoulder.

Mendoza said he expects Senga to begin throwing “within the next week” if he shows he has regained strength in the shoulder.

Senga will open the season on the injured list, but the clearance to throw provides an opportunity to return to the rotation in May.

The 31-year-old Senga is entering the second season of a $75 million, five-year contract with the Mets after 11 seasons in Japan. His rookie season with New York was a success, as he posted a 12-7 record with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts. He finished second in the voting for National League rookie of the year, and seventh for the NL Cy Young Award.