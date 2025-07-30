 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: The 153rd Open - First Round
As good as ever? Jordan Spieth eyes playoff run, predicts big things ahead
Pittsburgh Pirates v San Francisco Giants
Report: Pirates sending 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes to Reds for reliever Rogers, prospect Stafura
16xp-ride-or-die-berry2025.jpg
Who will be Matthew Berry’s 2025 Fantasy Football ‘Ride or Die’?

Top Clips

road_america_preview.jpg
Who can ‘unseat’ Porsche Penske at Road America?
nbc_roto_likely_250730.jpg
Ravens’ Likely expected to miss six weeks
nbc_roto_chourio_250730.jpg
‘Ripple effects’ for Brewers amid Chourio’s injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: The 153rd Open - First Round
As good as ever? Jordan Spieth eyes playoff run, predicts big things ahead
Pittsburgh Pirates v San Francisco Giants
Report: Pirates sending 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes to Reds for reliever Rogers, prospect Stafura
16xp-ride-or-die-berry2025.jpg
Who will be Matthew Berry’s 2025 Fantasy Football ‘Ride or Die’?

Top Clips

road_america_preview.jpg
Who can ‘unseat’ Porsche Penske at Road America?
nbc_roto_likely_250730.jpg
Ravens’ Likely expected to miss six weeks
nbc_roto_chourio_250730.jpg
‘Ripple effects’ for Brewers amid Chourio’s injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Mets slugger Juan Soto out of lineup a day after fouling a ball off his left foot

  
Published July 30, 2025 04:50 PM

SAN DIEGO — Mets slugger Juan Soto wasn’t in New York’s lineup on Wednesday for a series finale against the San Diego Padres after fouling a ball off the top of his left foot a night earlier.

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Soto was “better but still sore. Getting treatment. We’ll see where we’re at. He hasn’t done anything. He’s in the training room. Hopefully he gets in the cages and see if he’s available or not for the game. A little bit better.”

Jeff McNeil was in the lineup in right field as the NL East-leading Mets tried to avoid being swept.

The team announced that Soto had a bruised foot and that X-rays were negative.

Soto appeared to be in considerable pain after fouling a ball off his foot in the fourth inning of a 7-1 loss. He hopped down the first base line on his right foot and then crouched down. He was checked by an athletic trainer, took a few swings and then finished his at-bat, grounding out to second baseman Jake Cronenworth, who made a nice diving stop.

Soto was then lifted from the game.

He’s hitting .248 with 25 homers and 62 RBIs.

Soto joined the Mets in December when he signed the biggest contract in baseball history, a $765 million, 15-year deal.