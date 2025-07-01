 Skip navigation
Orioles place right-hander Zach Eflin on the 15-day IL with low back discomfort

  
Published June 30, 2025 11:01 PM
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Baltimore Orioles placed right-hander Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list on Monday with low back discomfort.

The Orioles also lost catcher Chadwick Tromp during the opener of a three-game series at Texas. Tromp departed in the third inning because of lower back tightness.

Gary Sánchez moved from designated hitter to catcher, inserting pitcher Trevor Rogers into the lineup. Using a Ryan Mountcastle bat and his own helmet, Rogers struck out looking for the first out of the fourth.

The Orioles already were playing without catchers Adley Rutschman and Maverick Handley because of injuries.

Eflin got hurt Saturday during an 11-3 loss to Tampa Bay. He was tagged for four runs and five hits in one inning before he was replaced by Scott Blewett.

Manager Tony Mansolino said Eflin has a back strain.

“We’re kind of still sorting through everything right now,” he said before the game. “It’s hard to be optimistic or not be optimistic until we have all the information.”

Mansolino also said Charlie Morton is going to be pushed back a couple days because of “a very low-grade” elbow tendinitis. Brandon Young is slated to start on Tuesday, and Morton will pitch on Friday night at Atlanta.

The 31-year-old Eflin, Baltimore’s opening-day starter, is 6-5 with a 5.95 ERA in 12 outings - part of a disappointing season for the last-place Orioles. He also was on the IL from April 8 to May 11 with a right lat strain.

Eflin is 0-3 with a 17.00 ERA in his last three starts, allowing 27 hits in nine innings.

Young was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the matchup with the Rangers. The right-hander is 0-2 with a 7.11 ERA in three starts for the Orioles this year.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb