Orioles vs. Mets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 21

It’s Wednesday, August 21, and the Mets (65-61) conclude their 3-game series against the Baltimore Orioles (74-53) this afternoon at Citi Field in Flushing, NY.

The Orioles pulled even in the series with a 9-5 win last night. Former Met James McCann and Anthony Santander each went deep for Baltimore to back a strong six innings from Dean Kremer (2 hits, 1 earned run).

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles vs. Mets live today

● Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

● Time: 1:10PM EST

● Site: Citi Field

● City: Flushing, NY

● TV/Streaming: MASN, SNY, MLBN

Game odds for Orioles vs. Mets

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:

● Money Line : Mets -135, Orioles +115

● Spread : Mets -1.5 (+165), Orioles +1.5 (-200)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Orioles vs. Mets

● New York’s loss last night dropped them to 2½ games behind the Atlanta Braves in the race for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. They were up ½ game in that race just 10 games ago but have gone 4-6 in those 10. New York is now 34-33 at Citi Field this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +26.

● The see-saw race atop the American League East continues. The Orioles now lead the Yankees by a ½ game in the division. They are 5-5 in their last 10. Baltimore is 37-25 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +93.

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles vs. Mets

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 21): Cole Irvin vs. Sean Manaea

○ Mets: Manaea (9-5, 3.46 ERA) has allowed 50 earned runs and 105 hits while striking out 129 over 130 innings

○ Orioles: Irvin (6-5, 4.85 ERA) has allowed 51 earned runs and 112 hits while striking out 66 over 94.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles vs. Mets on August 21, 2024

● Random stat of the Day: Mets’ backup catcher Luis Torrens is 6-9 (.667) with 5 RBIs in his career against Cole Irvin

● The Orioles are 3-0 on the Run Line the past 3 games.

● Who’s Hot? J.D. Martinez homered again last night and now has done so 37 times in his career against the Orioles.

● Who’s Not! Harrison Bader has just 1 hit in the last 7 games (.067).

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Orioles vs. Mets game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Orioles vs. Mets game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Orioles on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total OVER 8.5 runs

