SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Birmingham: Hunter Lawrence extends podium streak

Hunter Lawrence beat Ken Roczen to the finish line by 2.391 seconds at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, to win his third race in the last four rounds. In the race he didn’t win, he finished second at Daytona, but he still refuses to show any outward signs of excitement about his championship hopes.

Lawrence has a good reason to be concerned because his closest challenger, Eli Tomac, is a wily past champion, but Lawrence is slowly developing a gap on the field. With his Birmingham victory, Lawrence has a nine-point advantage over the field with seven rounds remaining.

Second-place Birmingham finisher Ken Roczen shows no sign of slowing down in Supercross Main Events, but he is steadily losing contact with the championship leader. He is on a current, four-round top-five streak, but the real damage to his title bid came in Seattle when he finished 10th.

It could have been so much worse. Eli Tomac was involved in a freak accident with Justin Cooper in his heat, which sent Tomac to the Last Chance Qualifier for the first time in seven years. Tomac trapped Cooper’s leg between his back tire and fender, and as the riders separated, Tomac’s air filter was dislodged. Tomac nailed his starts in both the LCQ and Feature, but when he lost the tow to Lawrence and Roczen, he settled into a safe pace that placed him third.

Cooper rebounded from the heat accident to transfer directly into the Main. He hovered around fifth- to sixth-place for most of the first half of the race and then advanced to fourth when his teammate, Cooper Webb, crashed.

Malcolm Stewart flirted with the top five several times in the first half of the season, and he finally cracked that mark in Birmingham. This was his sixth top-10 of 2026; three of those came in the last three rounds.

Cooper Webb finished outside the top five in Birmingham and lost significant points to Hunter Lawrence. Feld Entertainment / Align Media Cooper Webb finished outside the top five in Birmingham and lost significant points to Hunter Lawrence. Feld Entertainment / Align Media

Webb’s mid-race crash ended a seven-race, top-five streak. He struggled in the first two rounds and has slowly fallen behind the championship leaders. He still has time to overcome the deficit if the top two riders falter. He and Roczen are embroiled in an intense battle for third in the standings.

In his first race since 2022, Justin Bogle finished 18th in Birmingham, riding in relief of Jason Anderson, who is taking time off to attend to family matters.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 10 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart:

Heat 1

Heat 2

450 Supercross Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 10 in Birmingham:

1. Hunter Lawrence, Honda

2. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

3. Eli Tomac, KTM

4. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

5. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

6. Cooper Webb, Yamaha

7. Jorge Prado, KTM *

8. Colt Nichols, Suzuki

9. Jordon Smith, Triumph

10. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki

11. Justin Hill, KTM

12. Shane McElrath, Honda

13. Vince Friese, Kawasaki

14. Grant Harlan, KTM

15. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki

16. Freddie Noren, Yamaha

17. Christian Craig, Honda

18. Justin Bogle, Suzuki

19. Cole Thompson, Yamaha

20. Kevin Moranz, KTM

21. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

22. Cade Clason, Kawasaki

- Holeshot

+ Penalized one position for cutting track

2026 Supercross Results

Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results

San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results

Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results

Houston 450 Results | 250W Results

Glendale 450 Results | 250W Results

Seattle 450 Results | 250W Results

Arlington 450 Results | 250E Results

Daytona 450 Results | 250E Results

Indianapolis 450 Results | 250E Results

