Eli Tomac traps Justin Cooper’s leg in heat crash, Tomac wins LCQ, his first in seven years

In one of the most bizarre accidents seen in a while, Eli Tomac and Justin Cooper crashed on Lap 4 of the second heat for Round 10 of the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Cooper’s leg was trapped by Tomac’s rear wheel and he was dragged several yards before Tomac became aware he had an unexpected passenger.

“I just checked up for Ken [Roczen] there, and Eli kind of saw the opportunity go under me and kind of hesitated. I already had my weight leaning that way. [My] leg ended up in the back wheel, and it was really scary because he was clutching it and all that.

“First of all, I just wanted to get my leg out from the pipe. My shin was getting burned by the exhaust, so once I was able to rotate my ankle away and someone came over, he knew I was there.

Cooper recovered and finished seventh in the heat race, but with the air filter dislodged from Tomac’s bike, he headed to the mechanic’s area and finished one lap off the pace.

“Once he started clutching it, I freaked out,” Cooper continued. “So it’s just racing dirt bikes . I just had to get up. We’re going to have a bad gate pick for the main, but hopefully we can get a start.”

Tomac headed to the Last Chance Qualifier for the first time in seven years.

Tomac entered Round 10 four points behind championship leader Hunter Lawrence.

Tomac was the fastest qualifier in Birmingham.

A terrible gate pick in the LCQ did not hinder Tomac. He earned the holeshot and rode quickly away from the field, beating Cade Clason to the line by 13.816 seconds.

Tomac’s last LCQ appearance was in Nashville in 2019. He won the feature that evening.