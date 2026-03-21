Eli Tomac leads first qualification session in Birmingham

Eli Tomac is consistently strong coming out of off-weeks, and Round 10 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, was no exception as he led Qualification 1.

Qualification 1

Eli Tomac (50.962) took his time getting to the top of the board in the first qualification session in Birmingham, but he got there at the end by more than half a second ahead of Ken Roczen (51.528).

Cooper Webb (51.557) topped the chart early, but ended third overall.

Fourth-place Justin Cooper (51.729) and Malcolm Stewart (51.776) rounded out the top five.

Championship leader Hunter Lawrence (52.002) was just outside the top five in sixth.

Jorge Prado (52.179) brought out a red flag during the first qualification session when he came up short on a jump. Prado ended his session at that point, but rode back to the paddock under his own power. Prado landed seventh on the chart.

Group A Qualification 1 Results

