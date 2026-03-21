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NCAA Womens Basketball: Iowa at Southern California
Q&A: Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson is not ‘satisfied’ after standout first season at USC
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Jaloni Cambridge sparks Ohio State’s runaway win over Howard in 1st round of women’s NCAA Tournament
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 250 Seth Hammaker 02.jpg
Seth Hammaker leads East 250 riders, Levi Kitchen best of the West in Birmingham Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

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King strikes Fulham level with Burnley
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Wilson blasts Fulham 2-1 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_260321.jpg
Jimenez lifts Fulham 3-1 ahead of Burnley

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Eli Tomac leads first qualification session in Birmingham

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 21, 2026 01:55 PM

Eli Tomac is consistently strong coming out of off-weeks, and Round 10 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, was no exception as he led Qualification 1.

Qualification 1

Eli Tomac (50.962) took his time getting to the top of the board in the first qualification session in Birmingham, but he got there at the end by more than half a second ahead of Ken Roczen (51.528).

Cooper Webb (51.557) topped the chart early, but ended third overall.

Fourth-place Justin Cooper (51.729) and Malcolm Stewart (51.776) rounded out the top five.

Championship leader Hunter Lawrence (52.002) was just outside the top five in sixth.

Jorge Prado (52.179) brought out a red flag during the first qualification session when he came up short on a jump. Prado ended his session at that point, but rode back to the paddock under his own power. Prado landed seventh on the chart.

Group A Qualification 1 Results