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Hunter Lawrence wins Birmingham Supercross, extends championship lead over Eli Tomac

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 21, 2026 09:29 PM

Hunter Lawrence beat Ken Roczen to the finish line by 2.391 seconds to win his third race in the last four rounds at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, and extend his points’ lead to nine points.

“That’s a loaded question,” Lawrence said to Peacock’s Will Christien when she asked in the championship battle was beginning to feel different. “I’m just trying to take it one race at a time. It’s easy to think about the final result, but I’m just trying to stay focused on the moment.

“Anything can happen, as we’ve seen tonight.”

Roczen was the only rider who could challenge Lawrence as he struggles to stay in contention for the championship. He is 31 points behind Lawrence.

“I’m ecstatic honestly,” Roczen told Jason Thomas. “I think I rode really well, but you can’t start 15th and expect to win a race. Inconsistency on the start. I’m not happy with, but I rode so good tonight. Could’ve, would’ve, should’ve, but with racing like that, I’m totally fine with it. Hunter was doing really well. I closed up big time and just made a couple of mistakes.”

Eli Tomac took the final podium position after advancing through the Last Chance Qualifier, following a freak accident in Heat 2 that pinned Justin Cooper’s leg in the back wheel of Tomac’s KTM.

“I just wasn’t as good tonight as the front two,” Tomac said. “That’s it. Of course, the LCQ was very stressful and a high-pressure moment, but I got myself out of there and had a good start with the inside gate and just did it right. I just got beat tonight.”

Tomac finished 33 seconds behind Roczen.

SX 2026 Rd 05 Glendale 450 Eli Tomac closeup.jpg
Eli Tomac traps Justin Cooper’s leg in heat crash, Tomac wins LCQ, his first in seven years
Eli Tomac and Justin Cooper were battling for a podium position at the time of the crash.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Cooper also survived the heat crash and finished fourth.

Malcolm Stewart rounded out the top five.

Cooper Webb crashed midway through the heat and dropped to eighth before battling back to finish sixth.

In-Race Notes

Eli Tomac and Hunter Lawrence were the two fastest riders in qualification, but it was Webb and Roczen who won the heats. Tomac will had one of the worst gate picks to start the Main.

Jorge Prado earned the holeshot with Hunter Lawrence giving chase. Eli Tomac had an amazing start and completed Lap 2 in third.

Heat winners Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen rounded out the top five.

Justin Cooper was sixth after his involvement in the freak Heat 2 accident.

Tomac moved around Prado on Lap 6, bringing Roczen with him.

Prado fell to fourth.

Roczen got second away from Tomac on Lap 7.

Webb moved around Prado on Lap 9. The top four points’ earners through nine rounds are racing first through fourth.

Webb crashed on Lap 1 and fell to eighth.

With seven minutes remaining, Lawrence built a big lead of 2.8 seconds over Roczen. Tomac is nearly 12 seconds behind Roczen.

Aaron Plessinger crashed with four minutes on the clock. He took his boot off and limped away from the scene.

With Webb’s issue, Cooper (fourth) and Malcolm Stewart moved into the top five.