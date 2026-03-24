How to watch 2026 Notre Dame Pro Day: TV/stream info, schedule, participants, location

With the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview mirror, the eyes of league scouts and draft fans turn to school-specific Pro Days to see top prospects perform in the comfort of their home stadiums.

In South Bend, Indiana, Notre Dame football players with professional aspirations will do just that.

How to watch 2026 Notre Dame Pro Day

Date: Tuesday, March 24, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Irish Athletics Center, South Bend, IN

Stream: Watch live on Peacock and NBCSN!

NBC Sports’ Tony Simeone and Caroline Pineda will be joined by former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book to call the action, and running back Jeremiyah Love, a projected first-round draft pick, will join the team for an interview during the broadcast.

Where is the 2026 Notre Dame Pro Day?

The 2026 Notre Dame Pro Day will be held at Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana.

2026 Notre Dame Pro Day participants

Running back Jadarian Price will headline Notre Dame’s 2026 Pro Day. Despite playing second fiddle to Jeremiyah Love, Price logged just shy of 700 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns while adding two more scores through the air. He was also a first-team All-American kick returner with 450 yards and a pair of TDs.

Love, widely regarded as the top running back prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, is not expected to be a full participant.

Three pass-catchers will also be taking the field for the scouts in tight end Eli Raridon and wide receivers Malachi Fields and Will Pauling. Fields, who spent last year with Notre Dame after transferring in from Virginia, is expected to be a Day 2 pick despite a shaky combine performance thanks to his 6-foot-4, 215-plus-pound frame.

Junior offensive linemen and team captains Aamil Wagner and Billy Schrauth are also expected to participate. Wagner started in each of Notre Dame’s 12 games at right tackle, while Schrauth — despite missing the final five games with a knee injury — started the year on the Outland (interior OL) and Lombardi (linemen and linebackers) Watch Lists as their top left guard.

Safety Jalen Stroman, who spent one season with the Irish after starting his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, primary field goal kicker Noah Burnette, Ray Guy Award semifinalist punter James Rendell and others will also be participating,

Is Jeremiyah Love working out at the Notre Dame Pro Day?

Love isn’t expected to fully participate in Notre Dame’s Pro Day. He’s already viewed as a near-surefire first-round draft pick, frequently being taken inside the top 10 picks in mock drafts. He’d also be better off letting his tape and the Combine results speak, especially after posting the second-fastest 40 time of the RB class at 4.36 seconds.