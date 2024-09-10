Orioles vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 10

It’s Tuesday, September 10th and tonight the Baltimore Orioles (82-63) will look to bounce back after getting smacked by the Red Sox (73-71) last night at Fenway Park.

Rob Refsnyder had himself a night for the Sox going 4-4 at the plate with 2 HRs and a double and driving in 5 runs in the process as Boston routed Baltimore 12-3.

The loss bumped the O’s to 1½ games behind the Yankees. Boston, meanwhile, pulled to within 3 games of a Wild Card spot in the American League with that win.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles vs. Red Sox - live today

● Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

● Time: 7:10PM EST

● Site: Fenway Park

● City: Boston, MA

● TV/Streaming: MASN, NESN, TBS

Game odds for Baltimore vs. Boston

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Moneyline: Orioles (+110), Red Sox (-130)

● Spread: Orioles +1.5 (-190), Red Sox -1.5 (+155)

● Over/Under: 9.5 runs

Recent team stats for Orioles vs. Red Sox

● Following Boston’s win on Monday, the Red Sox are 4-6 in their last 10 games. They are now 34-39 at Fenway Park this season. Their overall run differential for the season is now +3.

● The Orioles have lost 3 in a row. Baltimore is now 5-5 in their last 10. They are 40-30 away from Camden Yards. Their overall run differential for the season is +84.

● Who’s Hot? Rafael Devers is 6-15 (.400) over his last 4 games.

● Who’s Not! Baltimore’s lineup. The O’s are hitting a collective .239 over their last 10 games.

Probable starting pitchers for Baltimore vs. Boston

● Today’s pitching matchup (September 10): Albert Suarez vs. Kutter Crawford

○ Orioles: Suarez (7-5, 3.49 ERA) has allowed 44 earned runs and 111 hits while striking out 87 over 113.1 innings

○ Red Sox: Crawford (8-13, 4.08 ERA) has allowed 73 earned runs and 129 hits while striking out 149 over 161 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Baltimore vs. Boston on September 10, 2024

● Anthony Santander is hitting .364 in 11ABs with 1 HR and 2 RBIs in his career vs. Kutter Crawford

● Kutter Crawford has lost 4 straight starts but has only allowed 9 runs in those starts covering 23 innings

● Albert Suarez allowed 6 runs in just 4.1 innings in his 1st September start for the Orioles. He was brilliant, though, in August. In 6 starts his ERA was a sparking 1.97

● Prior to last night’s outburst, Boston had averaged 3 runs per game over its previous 9 games.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Orioles vs. Red Sox game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Orioles vs. Red Sox today:

- Moneyline: NBC Sports is leaning heavily towards a play on the Orioles on the Moneyline

- Spread: NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Orioles on the Run Line

- Total Runs: NBC Sports is leaning slightly towards a play on the Total UNDER 9.5 runs

