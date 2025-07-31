 Skip navigation
Padres add All-Star closer Mason Miller and lefty JP Sears in trade deadline blockbuster

  
Published July 31, 2025 01:21 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres acquired hard-throwing closer Mason Miller and left-hander JP Sears in a deal with the Athletics on Thursday, adding major upgrades to their pitching staff in a trade deadline blockbuster.

The Padres sent the A’s a package of prospects, including highly-regarded shortstop Leo De Vries and right-handed pitchers Henry Baez, Braden Nett and Eduarniel Nunez.

The 26-year-old Miller — who has a fastball that averages 101 mph — has 20 saves in 23 opportunities, a 3.76 ERA and 59 strikeouts this season. He was an All-Star in 2024 and is under team control through the 2029 season.

The 29-year-old Sears has a 7-9 record and 4.95 ERA this season, striking out 95 batters over 22 starts.

The Padres entered Thursday with a 60-49 record and currently holds the last National League wild card spot.