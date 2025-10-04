 Skip navigation
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers bring back Cole Schwindt, who was part of trade that landed Matthew Tkachuk
Nelly Korda, U.S. Women's Open
Nelly Korda two back entering Saturday’s final round of the LPGA’s Lotte Championship
MLB: Wildcard-Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw to pitch out of bullpen in NL Division Series against Philadelphia

nbc_pl_totgoal2_251004.jpg
Kudus drills Spurs 2-1 in front of Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251004.jpg
Okafor slots home Leeds’ equalizer against Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251004.jpg
Tel’s deflected shot gives Spurs lead over Leeds

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillies selling nine bite-sized hot dogs, nine tiny beers to help fans complete 9-9-9 challenge

  
Published October 4, 2025 09:03 AM

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies want to fuel their fans on a postseason run with a bit of gluttony through a small-scale twist on the popular 9-9-9 challenge.

The Phillies are selling nine bite-sized hot dogs paired with nine tiny beers — each not much more than a shot glass’ worth — in a one-stop box complete with a scorecard to keep track of the total.

The 9-9-9 challenge has gone viral as baseball fans try to drink nine regular beers and eat nine standard hot dogs during a game. The Phillies are offering the beer-and-dog combo in one package for $54.99 in section 128, starting with Saturday’s Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park.

“9-9-9 is a regular season, middle of the summer challenge with your crew. October baseball is lock-in time,” retired NFL star JJ Watt wrote on social media.

Watt completed the full-size challenge over 5 1/2 innings earlier this summer at a Milwaukee Brewers game.

The Phillies are also selling stuffed turkey eggrolls and s’mores espresso martinis on their postseason menu.

The team and vendor Aramark were already selling Bader Tots, named for outfielder Harrison Bader. At the baseball home of cheesesteaks and crab fries, the tots come like the heart of the Phillies’ order: loaded. They’re topped with American cheese sauce, crumbled bacon, cheddar Jack cheese, sour cream and scallions.

The Phillies ended their popular $1 hot dog nights ahead of the 2024 season and replaced them with a 2-for-1 promotion on select dates.