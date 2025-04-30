 Skip navigation
Phillies will honor the 3 Hall of Fame outfielders who all batted .400 in 1894

  
Published April 30, 2025 01:35 PM

PHILADELPHIA — The only outfield in major league history where all three players batted .400 in the same season will be honored the same way as the Philadelphia Phillies players whose numbers have been retired, the team announced.

Baseball Hall of Fame members Ed Delahanty, Billy Hamilton and Sam Thompson were the Phillies’ regular outfielders from 1891-95. Delahanty batted .405, Hamilton .403 and Thompson .415 in 1894.

The three played before the introduction of uniform numbers. They will have their respective uniform insignias from their era added to the retired numbers displayed on the brick wall above Ashburn Alley at Citizens Bank Park. The insignias also will be individually showcased on the retired number disks in the left field plaza.

A ceremony will be held before a game against the Washington Nationals.

The Phillies have retired the numbers of Richie Ashburn, Jim Bunning, Dick Allen, Mike Schmidt, Steve Carlton, Roy Halladay and Robin Roberts and have the uniform insignias of Chuck Klein and Grover Cleveland Alexander on display. The Phillies, along with every major league team, also have retired Jackie Robinson’s No. 42.