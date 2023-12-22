 Skip navigation
Top News

Noah Carter (W).jpg
Defensive Lineman Noah Carter Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Fox Crader (W).jpg
Fox Crader Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
Ju'Juan Johnson (W).jpg
Ju’Juan Johnson Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_cowboysdolphins_231221.jpg
Don’t expect a ton of points in Cowboys-Dolphins
nbc_roto_bte_bestbets_231221.jpg
Week 16 best bets: Take Bengals, Colts
nbc_mcbb_bigten_lemoynepsuhl_231221.jpg
MBB Highlights: Penn State handles Le Moyne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Prized pitcher Yamamoto agrees to $325 million deal with Dodgers, according to reports

  
Published December 22, 2023 12:54 AM

LOS ANGELES — Prized free-agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto has agreed to a $325 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

Yamamoto is set to join Japanese countryman Shohei Ohtani with the Dodgers, who signed the two-way superstar to a record $700 million, 10-year deal last week.

The Dodgers did not confirm the agreement with Yamamoto on Thursday night. MLB.com and ESPN were among the outlets citing anonymous sources in reporting the deal.

Yamamoto was 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA this season, striking out 169 and walking 28 in 164 innings. He is 70-29 with a 1.82 ERA in seven seasons with the Orix Buffaloes. Yamamoto struck out a Japan Series-record 14 in a Game 6 win over Hanshin on Nov. 5, throwing a 138-pitch complete game. Orix went on to lose Game 7.

Orix posted the the 25-year-old right-hander on Nov. 20 and Major League Baseball teams had until Jan. 4 to sign him.

Yamamoto’s deal with the Dodgers would be the largest and longest ever guaranteed to a big league pitcher.

Ohtani was a two-time AL MVP with the Los Angeles Angels before becoming a free agent this offseason and moving to the NL West champion Dodgers.