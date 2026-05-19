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Rangers place struggling Corey Seager on 10-day IL with lower back inflammation

  
Published May 19, 2026 11:22 AM
Temper power expectations for Guerrero Jr.
May 18, 2026 01:32 PM
After finally hitting his first home run of May, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s power outage to start the season could actually be a sign of things to come for the remainder of year, where he could finish with 20-25 home runs.

DENVER — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was placed on the 10-day injured list because of lower back inflammation, the team announced.

Seager, 32, did not play in a three-game series against Houston and his placement on the IL is retroactive to Friday. The two-time World Series MVP was mired in an 0-for-27 slump that included 11 strikeouts before the injury.

Seager — in the fifth season of a 10-year, $325 million deal — is batting .179 with seven homers, 20 RBIs and a team-high 22 runs over 42 games this season.

The Rangers promoted utility player Michael Helman from Triple-A to take Seager’s place on the roster. Helman, 29, is playing in the big leagues for the first time this season after hitting .232 with five homers and 20 RBIs for the Rangers last season.

Seager is eligible to return to the active roster when the Rangers begin a seven-game homestand.