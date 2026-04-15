Rangers reliever Luis Curvelo hurt while delivering a wild pitch against the Athletics

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas reliever Luis Curvelo appeared to injure his throwing arm while delivering a wild pitch in the seventh inning of a game against the Athletics.

Curvelo’s pitch to right-handed batter Jacob Wilson sailed well left of the left-handed batter’s box and to the backstop.

As the 25-year-old, Venezuelan righty released the ball, he skipped off the mound in apparent pain, pulled his left hand immediately out of his glove and waved at the dugout in an apparent signal for a trainer while letting his glove drop to the ground.

Curvelo did not throw another pitch and was replaced by Tyler Alexander.

The Rangers did not immediately provide an injury update.

When a trainer arrived at the mound, Curvelo briefly touched his upper right arm with his left hand before walking to the dugout with a pained expression on his face.

Curvelo, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on April 5, faced only Wilson while appearing in his fourth game this season.

In his previous three appearances for the Rangers this season, Curvelo had allowed six hits and three earned runs in five innings while also striking out three batters.