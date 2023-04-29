 Skip navigation
Rays reacquire reliever Javy Guerra in trade with Brewers

  
Published April 29, 2023 11:51 AM
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Apr 10, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Javy Guerra (12) throws in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

MILWAUKEE -- The Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-handed reliever Javy Guerra from the Milwaukee Brewers for $75,000 or a player to be named.

Guerra was 0-0 with an 8.64 ERA in eight appearances with the Brewers this season. He was designated for assignment one day after he allowed five runs over 1 2/3 innings in a 12-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

The trade returns Guerra to the Rays, with whom he went 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 17 appearances last season.

Tampa Bay had traded Guerra to Milwaukee last November for what was announced at the time as a player to be named later. Milwaukee completed that trade by sending minor league pitcher Victor Castaneda to the Rays last month.

Guerra has a 3-1 career record with a 6.92 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 52 innings in 52 career appearances. He began his career with the San Diego Padres in 2019. The Rays acquired him from the Padres for cash in April 2022